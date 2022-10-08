NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they are placing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve.

Burks was unable to practice all week after leaving Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts late in the fourth quarter. The injury occurred when Burks caught a pass and tried to break a tackle as a Colts defender fell on his foot. Burks came out after the next play.

The 2022 first-round pick left the locker room on crutches with a boot on his foot. Burks finished the game with two receptions for 14 yards. Through four games, Burks has a total of 10 receptions for 129 yards and two rushing attempts for 8 yards.

The Titans will be without Burks for at least the next four games. Tennessee can designate Burks to return from practice after those four games, which would open up a 21-day window for him to be activated from injured reserve.

"Treylon is a tough guy to replace, but it gives the other guys an opportunity," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "Whoever ends up stepping in there for us and getting a bigger role is going to have to come huge for us."

Fellow rookie receiver Kyle Philips will likely be the slot receiver for the Titans, which will move veteran Robert Woods to one of the outside positions along with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans also activated inside linebacker Monty Rice from injured reserve while using the standard elevation from practice squad designation on wideout Dez Fitzpatrick and linebacker Joe Schobert.