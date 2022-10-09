Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, plans to play against the Minnesota Vikings barring any pregame setbacks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Montgomery returned to practice Thursday after being held out of last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants with ankle and knee injuries he sustained in Week 3.

Montgomery was limited Thursday and said his availability for Sunday's game would be a "game-time decision."

"He's looked good," coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. "It's positive, it's real positive, and he's looked good and is moving around well and has a good spirit about him. He has brightness in his eyes. I think he's excited about getting going."

Montgomery has rushed for 159 yards on 35 carries in three games for the 2-2 Bears.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.