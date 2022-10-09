The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both players are listed as questionable for the game, Lamb with a groin injury and Pollard due to an illness.

Lamb sat out practice Thursday before returning as a limited participant Friday. He has scored in his past two games and is coming off a six-catch, 97-yard performance in last week's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

Pollard was added to the injury report Friday after he missed practice. He struggled against the Commanders, rushing for 6 yards on eight carries and adding one reception for 2 yards.