Miami's Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were listed as questionable on the injury report, but barring any pregame setbacks the Dolphins are expected to have their top receiving weapons available Sunday against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with a quad injury and Waddle is continuing to deal with a groin injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had said Friday that Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards through four games, would play Sunday, but the coach wouldn't divulge much more than that to his old friend, Jets coach Robert Saleh.

"I can see with 100% conviction that Tyreek will play or he won't play," McDaniel joked. "That's all Saleh is getting."

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a head injury.