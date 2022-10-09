Rodgers connects with Lazard, then Lewis for TDs in London vs. Giants

LONDON -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may still be breaking in some young receivers, but he knows where to go to find the end zone. For the third time in the past four games, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard, this one on a 4-yard screen to give the Packers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Lazard caught it from the slot right and with rookie receiver Romeo Doubs blocking on the outside.

It was Rodgers' seventh touchdown pass of the season. Lazard has three of them despite missing the season opener with an ankle injury.

A 33-yard pass interference penalty on Giants safety Xavier McKinney against tight end Robert Tonyan got the Packers to the 4-yard line.

Including an opening field goal, it was the first time the Packers have scored at least 10 points in the first quarter of a game since Week 3 of last season -- 18 games in between them.

Since the start of last season, Lazard has scored a TD on 20.8% of his receptions (through his first two catches today), the highest rate in the NFL with a minimum of 20 receptions according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Rodgers worked some magic again near the goal line in the second quarter. He faked just about everyone on the Giants' defense with fake handoff to AJ Dillon and a faux end around to Christian Watson that left Marcedes Lewis wide open for 2-yard touchdown. It was not only Lewis' first touchdown of the season but his first catch of the season.