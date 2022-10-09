Giants earn first TD against Packers in London on funky play

The New York Giants dug deep into their playbook to get into the end zone for the first time Sunday, late in the first half. Tight end Daniel Bellinger scored on a double-reverse from 2 yards out to make it 17-10 in favor of the Green Bay Packers with 1:15 remaining in the first half.

New York started with Daniel Jones in the shotgun and running back Saquon Barkley lined up out wide right. Jones took the snap and flipped to Barkley coming across the formation.

Barkley then flipped to Bellinger, who started out on the left edge, for the double-reverse coming to the right sideline. Bellinger raced past Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry deep in the backfield and cut back inside behind the block of wide receiver David Sills V and dove into the end zone for the score.

It was the first rush of Bellinger's career and went for a key touchdown late in the first half. It was the second career touchdown for the rookie out of San Diego State.