Josh Allen connects with Gabe Davis on Bills' second long touchdown pass of the day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. --The connection between Josh Allen and Gabe Davis was on point in the first half of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allen's 62-yard toss to Davis in the second quarter was the duo's second hook-up of the day, and helped stake Buffalo to a 17-3 lead over Pittsburgh. It was Allen's third passing touchdown of more than 60 yards in his career -- and second in the game -- while holding up as his fourth completion of more than 60 yards in his career.

In the first quarter, a dropped kickoff return by backup special teams player Taiwan Jones left the Bills to start at their own 2-yard line, but the offense quickly bounced back with Allen throwing a 98-yard bomb to Davis. The touchdown was thrown 38 yards downfield and staked the Bills to a 7-0 lead following the ensuing point after. Former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace fell when trying to make the tackle on Davis before he ran downfield.

The 98-yard passing touchdown tied for the longest offensive touchdown in Bills franchise history (Ryan Fitzpatrick's 98-yard passing TD to Terrell Owens in 2009).

The Bills quickly got the ball back after the score with the Steelers fumbling the ensuing kickoff.