Josh Allen hits Gabe Davis on 98-yard touchdown pass as Bills take early lead over Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills started Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a bang.

A dropped kickoff return by backup special teams player Taiwan Jones left the Bills to start at their own 2-yard line, but the offense quickly bounced back with quarterback Josh Allen throwing a 98-yard bomb to wide receiver Gabe Davis. The touchdown was thrown 38 yards downfield and staked the Bills to a 7-0 lead following the ensuing point after. Former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace fell when trying to make the tackle on Davis before he ran downfield.

The 98-yard passing touchdown tied for the longest offensive touchdown in Bills franchise history (Ryan Fitzpatrick's 98-yard passing TD to Terrell Owens in 2009). It was also Allen's second passing touchdown of more than 60 yards in his career and only his third completion of more than 60 yards in his career.

The Bills quickly got the ball back after the score with the Steelers fumbling the ensuing kickoff.