From the Cleveland Browns' opening drive, running back Nick Chubb was already putting his stamp on the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Cleveland's fifth play, Chubb ran right, then cut upfield off left guard Joel Bitonio's pulling kick-out block. Chubb then bounced off a couple of Charger defenders before cutting back to his left for a 41-yard touchdown. Chubb has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season, and after one drive, he's already more than halfway there with 56 yards.

Nick Chubb breaking all the tackles! 💪



📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/psZXYKrNKH pic.twitter.com/3oR7QMr5ak — NFL (back in London) (@NFL) October 9, 2022

The touchdown was his eighth career rush touchdown of 40-plus yards. Only Derrick Henry has more (nine) since Chubb entered the league in 2018.