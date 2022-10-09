        <
          Nick Chubb's 41-yard TD run gets Browns on board early

          1:22 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          From the Cleveland Browns' opening drive, running back Nick Chubb was already putting his stamp on the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

          On Cleveland's fifth play, Chubb ran right, then cut upfield off left guard Joel Bitonio's pulling kick-out block. Chubb then bounced off a couple of Charger defenders before cutting back to his left for a 41-yard touchdown. Chubb has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season, and after one drive, he's already more than halfway there with 56 yards.

          The touchdown was his eighth career rush touchdown of 40-plus yards. Only Derrick Henry has more (nine) since Chubb entered the league in 2018.