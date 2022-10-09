Saquon Barkley gives the Giants the lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown. (0:19)

The New York Giants weren't supposed to have a chance, especially down 14 points in the first half to the Green Bay Packers. Don't tell quarterback Daniel Jones and Co. despite having every excuse possible for a poor result.

Jones led the injury-riddled Giants to a 27-22 come-from-behind upset win over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New York (4-1) has now matched its win total from last year after running back Saquon Barkley ran in the game-winning touchdown out of the Wildcat formation from 2 yards out midway through the fourth quarter.

Playing with an injured ankle, Jones went 21 of 27 passing for 217 yards. He added 10 rushes for 37 yards to produce perhaps the signature win of his career with all eyes on this early morning game.

It was all the more impressive because Jones wasn't 100%. He injured his ankle in last week's victory over the Chicago Bears and didn't have the explosion you're used to seeing from the Giants' starting quarterback. Jones came into the contest on pace for over 800 yards rushing.

He also didn't have his top four wide receivers and Barkley had to leave the contest for part of the second half because of a shoulder injury. Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) all missed the contest.

The Giants' receivers on Sunday were Marcus Johnson, Darius Slayton, David Sills and Richie James. Not exactly what they envisioned entering the season. Slayton led the Giants with six catches on seven targets for 69 yards. He came into the contest with one catch for 11 yards.

It didn't matter who was missing for the Giants, who also had top cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee/neck) leave after the first half because of injury. Jones and the Giants rallied from down 17-3 in the first half. They scored the final 17 points in the contest and continued to surprise the NFL.

New York finished 4-13 last season and hasn't had a winning record since 2016.

It has been quite the start for first-year coach Brian Daboll. He has slapped together enough offense throughout all the injuries to have the Giants in position to contend for a playoff spot. The 27 points was the most they have scored in a game this season.

The Giants entered Sunday eight-point underdogs, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers looked to be cruising to an easy victory most of the first half. They punted once on their five drives in the opening half.

But, much like they had done most of this season, the Giants coaching staff made the right adjustments at halftime. And New York got contributions from deep down their roster.

Gary Brightwell scored the first touchdown of his career. Late-summer additions Jeremy Layne and Nick McCould stepped in at cornerback with Jackson out. Johnson was elevated from the practice squad and led all Giants wide receivers in offensive snaps (45). Undrafted rookie Tomon Fox made some key plays late and the once-forgotten Oshane Ximines had a sack/fumble to stop Rodgers' potential Hail Mary on the game's final play.

The Giants needed every bit of Jones' brilliance and the unheralded players' contributions. Rodgers marched the Packers down the field in the final minutes, only to have a pair of passes deflected inside New York's 10-yard line to secure the victory.

Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and safety Xavier McKinney tipped the final two Rodgers passes.