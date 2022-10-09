NEW ORLEANS -- Asked this week what he's done best through four games, Geno Smith noted how well the Seattle Seahawks' offense has moved the chains, a reference to their No. 2 ranking in third-down conversion rate. Smith and Co. did more than just move the chains on their first third-down opportunity Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The throw, the catch, and the @dkm14 moves to get in!



Smith got flushed from the pocket and had room to run, but he kept his eyes down field and floated a pass to DK Metcalf, who broke a tackle on his way to a 50-yard touchdown. That gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead after New Orleans drove for a field goal on its opening drive.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Smith entered the day completing 77% of his passes from outside the pocket, second-best in the NFL behind Kirk Cousins at 87%.