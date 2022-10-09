FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A serious scene drew silence among the fans at Gillette Stadium as Detroit Lions safety Saivion Smith was carted off the field in an ambulance during the opening quarter against the New England Patriots.

A member of his family was let inside the ambulance from the stands after Lions teammates circled around him.

Smith was to be evaluated for a neck injury at the hospital.

Smith, out of Alabama, was a surprise starter for the Lions on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.