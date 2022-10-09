FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones delivered a highlight-reel play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, jumping high in the air to intercept quarterback Jared Goff's pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson in the first quarter.

The play ended what had been a promising Lions drive, as they advanced to the Patriots' 18-yard line when Goff attempted to hit Hockenson deep down the left sideline.

Hockenson was closely covered by linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and Jones -- the fourth-round pick from Arizona State -- broke on the ball and elevated to catch it at its highest point. Jones then tapped his feet in bounds along the sideline.

The Patriots led 3-0 at the time and drove for a field goal on their ensuing drive to make it 6-0.

Last week, Jones intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. He said after the game that he feels disrespected when any quarterback attempts to throw an out against him.

He becomes the first Patriots rookie since Duron Harmon (2013) and Logan Ryan (2013) to record interceptions in back-to-back games.

The Patriots' defense struck again in the second quarter. Matthew Judon, who has been one of the Patriots' best players in their 1-3 start, set a franchise record Sunday by recording at least one sack in each of the first five games in a season.

One of his 1.5 first-half sacks provided another big play -- a strip sack of quarterback Jared Goff that safety Kyle Dugger scooped up and returned 59 yards for a touchdown.

The Lions had advanced to the Patriots' 32-yard line and, instead of attempting a 49-yard field goal, elected to go for it on fourth-and-9. Judon surged off the defensive left side, working against Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, and chased down Goff. He sacked him, the ball came free, and Dugger raced for a score to give the team a 13-0 lead.

The Lions' issues at kicker -- they released Austin Seibert and added Michael Badgley to the roster for Sunday's game -- might have contributed to their decision-making. Meanwhile, Judon's performance has created a buzz around New England, even with Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett.