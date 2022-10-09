FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots leading rusher Damien Harris injured a hamstring in the first half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out at halftime.

Harris entered the day with a team-high 246 yards on 53 carries (4.6 average) with three touchdowns. The injury thrust Rhamondre Stevenson into the top role Sunday as the only other running back on the team's game-day roster.

Harris and Stevenson have split time through the first four games of the season, with Harris -- the fourth-year pro from the University of Alabama -- as the starter.

Stevenson entered the game with 211 rushing yards on 43 carries (4.9 average) and one touchdown. Stevenson also had 11 receptions for 57 yards entering the game.

If Harris' injury keeps him out beyond this week, the Patriots also have rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. -- a fourth-round draft pick from South Dakota State -- on their 53-man roster. Strong was a healthy scratch for the Lions game.

In addition, rookie running back Kevin Harris, a sixth-round pick from South Carolina, is on the practice squad along with third-year running back J.J Taylor.