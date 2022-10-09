Chris Olave makes a nice touchdown catch for the Saints, but he is helped off the field after suffering a concussion. (0:33)

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.

Olave appeared to hit his head on the turf as he came down with a touchdown pass against Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant in the corner of the end zone with 12 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Olave appeared to go limp and briefly lay face down on the turf before he was attended to by athletic trainers.

The touchdown was initially ruled an incomplete pass before being overturned.

Olave was able to get up and walk off the field next to the athletic trainers. He headed to the medical tent, where he was evaluated for a concussion before going to the locker room. Officials on the sideline were seen reviewing footage of Olave's injury, and the wide receiver was ruled out shortly afterward.

The Saints were already playing Sunday's game without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, who were both inactive.

A 2022 first-round draft pick, Olave has been one of the bright spots on the Saints' roster this season and was recently named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month. He ranked ninth among all receivers with 335 receiving yards coming into Sunday's game and had with 54 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks before he was ruled out.