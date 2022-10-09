INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After his team went six quarters without scoring a touchdown, wide receiver Cooper Kupp found the end zone for the Los Angeles Rams in a big way.

On third-and-2, Kupp turned a short pass from Matthew Stafford into a 75-yard touchdown. The score was the longest of Kupp's career. The play, which had an expected YAC of 7.3 yards according to NFL Next Gen Stats, went for 71.6 yards after the catch.

It was the most YAC Kupp has gained on a single pass in his career.

The touchdown was Kupp's fourth of the season. The Rams led 10-9 after the score before Tony Pollard gave the Cowboys the lead again with a touchdown of his own.