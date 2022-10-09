CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers defense is making a habit of scoring points.

For the second week in a row, the Niners defense came up with a pick-six with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley doing the honors this time.

With 43 seconds left in the first half, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield hesitated to throw and then forced an attempt to running back Christian McCaffrey that sailed over his head and into Moseley's waiting arms. Moseley then maneuvered his way through Carolina's defense, taking it 41 yards for the touchdown to help San Francisco take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

It was Moseley's first career touchdown and undoubtedly comes with special meaning for him after growing up as a Panthers fan in nearby Greensboro, N.C. Moseley's pick-six comes on the heels of safety Talanoa Hufanga's interception for a touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. It's the first time the Niners have recorded a pick-six in back-to-back games since 2000.

The Niners are one of three teams with multiple defensive touchdowns this season. The pick-six was the fifth of Mayfield's career.