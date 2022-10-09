Bills, Chargers, Giants among Week 5's top NFL Twitter trolls

Saquon Barkley gives the Giants the lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown. (0:19)

Saquon takes it himself for the go-ahead TD (0:19)

From historic blowouts to surprising upsets and more, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has been one for the books.

The first took place In London as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off for the first game of the day.

Green Bay's international debut was spoiled by the Giants' comeback win. New York, which also played in its first regular-season NFL game across the pond, remains unbeaten in London with one win each at Wembley (2007), Twickenham (2016), and now Tottenham.

Coach Brian Daboll has led New York to its best start since 2009 with a 4-1 record, which has given fans in the Big Apple a reason to celebrate. It also allowed for the social media team to get creative in celebrating the Giants' success.

Our kind of tea time 🍵 pic.twitter.com/bS3lloGbDi — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022

Josh Allen set the tone on the third play of the game when he connected with Gabe Davis for a 98-yard touchdown. He threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, while the Steelers' offense sputtered in Kenny Pickett's starting debut.

Buffalo used a Pittsburgh icon in its celebratory postgame tweet.

The Chargers and Browns had the highest-scoring half in the NFL last season with 56 combined points in the second half. The first half of Sunday's game had the makings of another high-scoring affair with 38 combined points.

The scoring subsided after halftime as Los Angeles notched a comeback victory, thanks to a career-best day from Austin Ekeler and a missed 54-yard field goal attempt by Browns kicker Cade York with 11 seconds left.

The Chargers celebrated their escape from the Dawg Pound appropriately.

that dawg in u Goofy pic.twitter.com/JBhqEj7kik — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 9, 2022

The Vikings got off to a hot start as Kirk Cousins completed 17 consecutive passes and held a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. Chicago fought back in the second half and earned its first lead in the fourth quarter, but that was short-lived as Cousins scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next drive.

Minnesota has been a problem at home for its NFC North rivals. The team's social media account pointed out its success by quoting Jack Harlow after the win.