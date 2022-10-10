BALTIMORE -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is having some fun playing against his former team.

In the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hurst helped his current club score a big touchdown. Hurst went across the middle, caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow and reached across the goal line for a 19-yard touchdown. It gave the Bengals their first points and cut Baltimore's lead to 10-7.

In 2018, the Ravens drafted Hurst in the first round before trading him to the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons. Hurst spent another two years there before signing a one-year contract with the Bengals.

His touchdown catch showed how valuable he can be for Cincinnati's offense. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Hurst's touchdown catch was Burrow's first pass attempt of 10 air yards or more.