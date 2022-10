The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after a 1-4 start to the season.

Steve Wilks has been named the interim coach.

Rhule is 11-27 in three seasons as the Panthers' coach.

Rhule has four years left on the contract he signed when he left Baylor to jump to the NFL in 2020 when owner David Tepper lured him to Carolina with a seven-year, $62 million contract.