Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith, who was transported to a local New England hospital Sunday to be evaluated for a neck injury, flew back to Detroit with the team and is in the concussion protocol, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Smith was carted off the field in an ambulance during the opening quarter of the Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Smith's father and uncle joined him in the ambulance from the stands after Lions teammates circled around him.

The Lions said Sunday he had movement in his extremities.

In his second season out of Alabama, Smith was a surprise starter for the Lions on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

It's hard to see "your brother or teammate have that happen, but that doesn't change the way we played," quarterback Jared Goff said after the loss.

Despite the emotional toll, Goff wouldn't use Smith's injury as an excuse for Sunday's defeat.

"I'm sure some guys were rattled," Goff said. "You see your guy get stretchered off, that can kind of set you back for a second, but by no means is that a reason why [we lost]."

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.