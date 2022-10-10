LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears activated wide receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve on Monday.

Harry returned to practice Wednesday, which began a 21-day activation window for the Bears to add him to the active roster.

Chicago now has 53 players on the active roster.

Harry suffered a high ankle sprain during training camp that required surgery. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 and was required to miss the first four games of the season before being eligible to return.

Chicago hosts the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field. Harry is in line to play his first game with the Bears after he was traded to Chicago in July for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

The former 2019 first-round pick caught 22 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns during his final season with the New England Patriots in 2021.

Last week, Bears quarterback Justin Fields discussed how Harry would benefit Chicago's receiving corps upon his return.

"He would of course be a good matchup for smaller DBs," Fields said. "One-on-one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that's one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls."