KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams pushed down a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams later issued an apology.

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said at his locker. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers, could face league discipline.

The Raiders, who fell to 1-4 with the loss, enter their bye week after blowing a 17-0 second-quarter lead.

Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards with 58- and 48-yard scores, was visibly frustrated as he walked off the field, minutes after he was involved in the Raiders' final offensive play with 46 seconds remaining on the clock.

On fourth-and-1 from the Raiders' 46-yard line, Adams was running free downfield when quarterback Derek Carr unleashed a deep pass. But Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other running their patterns, and the ball fell incomplete.

One play earlier, Adams seemed to have picked up a first down with a toe-tap sideline catch at the Kansas City 39-yard line before the replay official reversed the call. Adams was juggling the ball when his first foot touched down.

"I don't want to comment too much on the officiating, but I thought that I was in," he said.

"I thought it was a catch, but they looked at it and obviously didn't feel that way."