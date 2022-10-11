EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan did not travel back with the team from London, sources told ESPN. He remains overseas as he deals with a passport issue.

The Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They were aware of the issue prior to the trip, and expect him back this week before playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

New York did not work out any punters on Tuesday as a contingency.

Gillan, nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer," is a native of Inverness, Scotland. He came to the United States as a teenager.

Gillan did not play football until midway through his senior season of high school in Maryland.

This is his fourth professional season. He is averaging 51.0 yards per punt in his first year with the Giants.

The NFL Network reported that Gillan came to the U.S. on a NATO visa with this father, and that was never changed to a work visa when he entered the NFL.