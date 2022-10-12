Never count out "Touchdown Travis," defensive tackles sound off on roughing the passer calls and more football quotes of the week.

"You can't tell me I'm not all AL BUNDY"

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on scoring four touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, much like Bundy, the main character of the long-lasting sitcom "Married ... With Children," repeatedly claimed he did in high school.

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball. Man, I wish I had Marshawn [Lynch] up here. Like, one yard. You need one yard. Run the ball. Run the ball!"

Richard Sherman, on the postgame show for the Denver Broncos' 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, where his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson failed to convert on a short down after going into the shotgun. Sherman was on the sidelines, watching in horror, when the Seahawks didn't give the ball to Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. Wilson threw an interception to Malcolm Butler, and the Seahawks lost.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless. On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

Atlanta Falcons defensive Grady Jarrett on his disbelief at a questionable roughing the passer call on Tom Brady during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"How should I tackle people? How should I not roll on him? I'm trying my best. I'm 325 pounds, OK? What do you want me to do? I'm going full speed trying to get the quarterback.''

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on another questionable roughing the passer call on him for his hit against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

"There's nobody like Lamar. There are great quarterbacks, and you can't take away anything from some of the great quarterbacks in this league, and he is in that group. I'll take him over everybody."

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson after the quarterback led his team to his seventh career fourth-quarter comeback, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals.