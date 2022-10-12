The Miami Dolphins are optimistic that Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings despite his left foot injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill was seen wearing a walking boot after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Hill was injured when his foot was stepped on during the fourth quarter.

The 28-year-old entered last week leading the NFL in receiving yards, but he now ranks third after being held to 47 yards on seven catches in the loss to the Jets.

Hill also suffered some insult to go with his injury Sunday, as the Jets relished a vicious stiff-arm on the wide receiver from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams that occurred during a fourth-quarter fumble return. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers said Sunday that he had taken umbrage to Hill spurning the Jets in the offseason, adding that Hill's comments about the team at the time were "disrespectful."

The Dolphins have also not said who will start at quarterback this week, as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both in the concussion protocol. Seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson would be in line to start if neither is available to play.

Information from ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and Rich Cimini was used in this report.