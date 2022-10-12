After a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Davante Adams shoves a credentialed person carrying equipment as he walks to the locker room. (0:19)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs.

Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday.

The man shoved by Adams, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion from the incident, according to records. Zebley was working for ESPN's Monday Night Football as a freelance photographer.

The charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City. Adams is due in court on Nov. 10.

Adams apologized after the game, saying the shove "was just frustration mixed with (Zebley) literally just running in front of me." The five-time Pro Bowler is facing discipline from the NFL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There is no timetable for a decision from the NFL, a source told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. With the Raiders (1-4) on a bye week, the league is aware it doesn't need to be as expeditious as normal.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for Adams on Tuesday afternoon, saying the postgame incident "was an unfortunate situation."

"We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that," McDaniels said. "He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.