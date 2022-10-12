Marcus Spears and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo call out Stephen A. Smith when he picks the Packers to win the NFC North over the Vikings. (2:27)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The hit that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took on the final play of Sunday's loss to the New York Giants in London kept him out of practice on Wednesday but should not affect his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines sacked Rodgers on a Hail Mary attempt. He hit Rodgers' throwing arm and forced a fumble. Rodgers could be seen flexing his right hand as he walked off the field.

Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his thumb was sore.

"He's not going to practice today," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday's practice. "But I don't think we have much concern as far as game day."

Jordan Love was expected to handle the starting quarterback snaps in practice.

Rodgers is 3-0 in his career against the Jets but is off to a slow start. His QBR of 44.6 is the lowest through the first five games of a season that it has been in his career.

The Packers are looking to avoid their first 3-3 start since 2012 in a game that pits LaFleur against his brother, Mike (the Jets' offensive coordinator), and one his best friends in Jets coach Robert Saleh.