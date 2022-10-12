OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It appears that Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo won't miss his entire rookie season after all.

In fact, the second-round pick could be on the field by midseason.

Just seven months after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left foot on Michigan's pro day, Ojabo practiced with the Ravens for the first time Wednesday. He was projected to be a top-15 selection in this year's draft before suffering the devastating injury in March, which caused him to fall to the 45th overall pick.

The Ravens now have a 21-day window in which they can activate him off injured reserve.

There was concern that Ojabo would be sidelined for the entire season. After the draft, Ojabo said he was hopeful about playing this season but couldn't guarantee it.

But he was on the field taking part in individual drills Wednesday at a time when the Ravens could use some help with their pass rush. Injuries have dwindled Baltimore's outside linebacker group to just three players on the 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Malik Harrison.

The Ravens' outside linebackers have just five sacks through five games. The team's pass-rush win rate (40.6%) ranks 19th in the NFL.

Ojabo was Mel Kiper's top outside linebacker project in this year's draft. Last season, he delivered a career-best 11 sacks and five forced fumbles (which led all Power 5 players) in his only full year of college football.

In addition to Ojabo, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser practiced this season for the first time Wednesday. Bowser, who started all 17 games last season, suffered an Achilles tear in the season finale and is currently on the physically unable to perform list.