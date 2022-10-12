New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Winston was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with the back/ankle issues that have bothered him since the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He has not been listed as a full participant on the injury report since Week 1.

Coach Dennis Allen said Winston's return was "another step in the right direction," but he did not say whether the quarterback would play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last two games.

Dalton, who was drafted by the Bengals and played in Cincinnati from 2011 to 2019, is currently 2-0 against his former team while starting for the Bears and Cowboys.

The Saints will likely be without kick returner Deonte Harty, who is potentially out long-term with a toe injury, a source told ESPN.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe) and Chris Olave (concussion) were all listed as not practicing Wednesday. Allen said that Olave, who worked off to the side during practice, is currently going through the protocol.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) also did not practice Wednesday.