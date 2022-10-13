Mike McDaniel details Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice, but rules him out vs. the Vikings. (1:25)

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins' ping-pong tournament will have to wait.

On the heels of a two-game losing streak, team captains Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, Elandon Roberts and Jevon Holland decided the Dolphins' locker room needed to refocus in preparation for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

So they removed the centrally located table from the locker room.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he was "pretty pumped" about the decision, not necessarily because he thought the table should be removed, but because it was an example of his captains taking ownership of the team -- something he said he challenges them to do as leaders.

"That, to me, is leadership. To me, leadership is acting, not talking," McDaniel said. "There's a bunch of different examples from those guys, and that's why they're captains and that's why I rely on them, because it's about solving problems, not complaining about them. They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.

"So instead of just saying it, they did something about it."