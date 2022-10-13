LSU great Tyrann Mathieu wears Tennessee gear after loss to Volunteers

Paul Finebaum voices his concerns about Alabama heading into a matchup vs. Tennessee. (1:01)

College rivalries just don't go away once you leave school. That's true in the NFL, too. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu were on opposite sides of one last weekend.

Kamara played for the Tennessee Volunteers, and Mathieu was a Heisman finalist for the LSU Tigers. LSU was on the wrong end of a 40-13 loss to the Vols, who are now ranked No. 6 in the AP poll.

Mathieu seems to have lost a bet and had to wear orange Tennessee gear at the Saints facility on Wednesday.

Kamara is one of four former Tennessee players on the New Orleans roster; Mathieu and wide receiver Jarvis Landry are the only former Tigers.

Tennessee will host College GameDay on Saturday ahead of a huge SEC showdown with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in another rivalry game.

Kamara could make a bet with fellow running back Mark Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy with the Tide. But Kamara should be careful. The Vols haven't beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006 -- a year before Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.