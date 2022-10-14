Damien Woody and Bart Scott explain why the matchup against the Chiefs means everything to the Bills. (1:24)

The Week 6 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a game projection. ESPN researcher Kyle Soppe hands out helpful fantasy football intel, as well. Finally, Seth Walder and Eric Moody give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 6 slate, including another edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, an NFC East showdown between Philadelphia and Dallas and a rushing battle between the Giants and Ravens. It all culminates with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Broncos and the Chargers on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -5.5 (44.5)

What to watch for: The Ravens get to face former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who went to the Giants after 10 years with the organization this offseason. "It was nothing negative, it was just time," he said this week of the breakup. Martindale knows Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's game, and Jackson knows Martindale's defense, having gone against it every day at practice the previous four seasons. Both are having success this season -- Jackson is eighth in the NFL with a QBR of 63.6, while Martindale's defense hasn't allowed more than 23 points in a game. -- Jordan Raanan

Bold prediction: J.K. Dobbins will produce more rushing yards than Saquon Barkley. Dobbins is coming off his most explosive game, averaging a season-best 3.25 yards after contact. The Giants have struggled against the run, giving up an average of 2.36 yards after contact (fourth-worst in the league). It could be a challenging day for Barkley against Baltimore, which has allowed just one running back to rush for more than 80 yards in a game since the start of 2021 (Dalvin Cook in Week 9 last season). -- Jamison Hensley

Stat to know: Jackson has a 12-0 record as a starting QB against NFC teams in his career, per Elias Sports Bureau. That's the second-longest inter-conference win streak to start a career since the 1970 merger.

Injuries: Ravens | Giants

What to know for fantasy: Barkley has more than 15 receiving yards in every game this season, not a bad trend for a player who also has at least 13 points as a rusher in four of five games this season. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Jackson is 17-7-2 ATS on the road in his career. Read more.

Moody's pick: Ravens 24, Giants 21

Walder's pick: Ravens 27, Giants 16

FPI prediction: BAL, 64.8% (by an average of 4.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Lamar to the rescue: How the Ravens' QB saved the day after rough start ... The magic behind the Giants' 4-1 start ... Ravens' Ojabo debuts in practice after Achilles injury ... Jones, Giants upset Packers to match 2021 win total

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CIN -2 (43)

What to watch for: The Saints are short on receivers. Seriously short. Kick returner Deonte Harty has a significant toe injury, Michael Thomas hasn't practiced in weeks, Jarvis Landry's status will likely be up in the air and Chris Olave is still going through the concussion protocol. That means things might fall on the shoulders of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill for the second straight week. If Hill comes anywhere close to repeating last week's four-touchdown performance, the Saints just might be OK. -- Katherine Terrell

Bold prediction: Kamara goes for 125 total scrimmage yards. Baltimore had success attacking Cincinnati horizontally and picking up decent gains. With New Orleans having several offensive question marks, Kamara could be the most reliable asset for the Saints. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: The Saints are seeking their first home win against the Bengals since Jan. 2, 1994.

Injuries: Bengals | Saints

What to know for fantasy: Ja'Marr Chase has failed to score even 13 fantasy points in four straight games. He had a run of five straight games with fewer than 14 fantasy points in the middle of last season (Weeks 8-13). You take the bad with the extreme good. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Cincinnati has gone under the total in 10 straight games including playoffs, one shy of the longest streak in the last 35 seasons. Read more.

Moody's pick: Bengals 28, Saints 21

Walder's pick: Bengals 33, Saints 19

FPI prediction: CIN, 63.1% (by an average of 3.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bengals offense, Taylor looking for answers after sluggish start ... How former LSU WRs Landry, OBJ inspired Chase, Jefferson to be next wave ... Burrow, Chase share Superdome memories upon return ... Saints' Winston practices for first time since Week 3 ... There's nobody else like him': Hill's four TDs give Saints' offense big lift

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: GB -7 (45)

What to watch for: Just fast forward to the second half of this game, because that's where it will be decided. The Packers have scored seven or fewer points in the second half in four of their five games. The Jets have scored 61 points combined in the second half this season, third most in the AFC behind only Buffalo and Kansas City. -- Rob Demovsky

Bold prediction: In the battle of the two-headed backfields, the Jets' young guns (Breece Hall and Michael Carter) will outrush the Packers' more heralded tandem (Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon). Jones-Dillon is averaging 127 yards per game, compared to 87 for Hall-Carter, but the Jets' two runners are coming off a big game against the Dolphins. The Jets are also starting to create a run-first identity on offense. -- Rich Cimini

Stat to know: Should the Packers lose, they'll be 3-3 after six games for the first time since 2012. A Jets win in that situation would mark their first 4-2 start since 2015.

Injuries: Jets | Packers

What to know for fantasy: Aaron Rodgers has yet to finish a week as a top-10 fantasy signal caller. For the record, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Flacco all have a top-10 finish on their 2022 resume. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Under Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 10-0 outright and ATS following a loss. Overall, Green Bay has won and covered 12 straight games following a loss, the longest streak by any team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. Read more.

Moody's pick: Packers 27, Jets 23

Walder's pick: Packers 21, Jets 13

FPI prediction: GB, 82.6% (by an average of 11.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Williams has evolved into a stiff-arming, 'absolute game-wrecker' ... Rodgers, Packers not concerned with QB's thumb injury ... Rookie RB Hall gives Jets offense missing dual-threat dimension ... Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: MIN -3 (45.5)

What to watch for: Skylar Thompson will become the 10th rookie to make his first career start for the Dolphins since 1966. He can also become just the third rookie to win their first start, joining David Woodley and Tua Tagovailoa. They haven't fared well as a group, however, throwing for six touchdowns against 11 interceptions; only Dan Marino and Ryan Tannehill eclipsed the 200 passing yard-mark. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Bold prediction: Dalvin Cook will have his best game of the season, rushing for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins' run defense has actually been pretty good this season, ranking No. 7 in the NFL based on expected points added. But it has allowed seven rushing touchdowns, tied for sixth-most in the league, and Cook -- a Miami native -- has averaged more than 100 yards per game dating back to college when he played Florida-based teams in Florida. -- Kevin Seifert

Stat to know: Kirk Cousins has 75 passing first downs this season, the third-most in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen (78). He is facing a Dolphins defense that allows 8.29 passing yards per attempt, the third-worst in the NFL.

Injuries: Vikings | Dolphins

What to know for fantasy: We are five weeks into the season and 47.7% of Jaylen Waddle's 2022 production has come in a single game (Week 2 at BAL: 40.1 fantasy points). See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games (0-2 ATS this season). Read more.

Moody's pick: Vikings 21, Dolphins 20

Walder's pick: Dolphins 23, Vikings 17

FPI prediction: MIN, 65.3% (by an average of 4.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Dolphins captains remove ping pong table from locker room ... Jefferson tallying big numbers in O'Connell's offense ... Tagovailoa ruled out again; Dolphins to start Thompson

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: SF -5 (44.5)

What to watch for: The Falcons have rushed for more than 150 yards in every game but one this season no matter who the running back is. Cordarrelle Patterson, before the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, was third in the NFL in rushing. In his place, the Falcons have used a combination of Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams -- all with two years or less of experience in the league. -- Michael Rothstein

Bold prediction: The 49ers will have more rushing yards than the Falcons. Something has to give in a matchup featuring Atlanta's third-ranked rushing offense against the Niners' top-ranked rushing defense. San Francisco could be without some key defenders, which means Atlanta will have its chances to gain yards on the ground, but the Niners also boast a strong ground game of their ownand the Falcons have been middle of the road in stopping the run. Give the slight edge to the 49ers in an area that will go a long way in determining a winner. -- Nick Wagoner

Stat to know: The 49ers have allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the league while the Falcons have thrown for the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL (834).

Injuries: 49ers | Falcons

What to know for fantasy: Jeff Wilson Jr. has gone over 70 rushing yards in four straight games (season best 20.2 fantasy points last week in Carolina) and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry in the process. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Atlanta remains the only team undefeated ATS following its backdoor cover last week against Tampa Bay. Only two teams in the last decade have started 6-0 or better ATS (2021 Dallas, 2018 Kansas City). Read more.

Moody's pick: 49ers 27, Falcons 17

Walder's pick: Falcons 20, 49ers 19

FPI prediction: SF, 52.0% (by an average of 0.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: It's early, but 49ers defense is on historically elite pace ... Falcons turn to committee without Patterson ... Will 49ers thrive despite injuries like 2019, or buckle like they did in 2020? ... Jarrett still in disbelief over flag on Brady hit

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: TB -8 (44)

What to watch for: After finishing the 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills without their top three cornerbacks, the Steelers still figure to be short-handed in the secondary against the Buccaneers. While safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) will likely play, the status of the corners -- Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) -- is less certain. That's bad news against a Bucs offense that averages 281.8 passing yards per game and is getting stronger as its receiving corps gets healthier. -- Brooke Pryor

Bold prediction: Tom Brady will throw for more than 350 passing yards for a third consecutive game, tying 2011 and 2013 for the longest streak in his career. The Steelers have surrendered 11 passing touchdowns so far this season -- tied for third most in the NFL. They've also allowed five wide receivers to eclipse the 100-yard mark, including 171 yards from Gabe Davis last week. Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should benefit. -- Jenna Laine

Stat to know: Leonard Fournette has back-to-back games with 50 receiving yards and a touchdown. He could become the first Bucs RB to do it in three straight games.

Injuries: Buccaneers | Steelers

What to know for fantasy: Najee Harris was drafted eighth overall this summer after averaging 17.7 fantasy PPG as a rookie last season, but he has yet to hit 14 points in a single game this season. Not once! See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Pittsburgh is in its largest home underdog role since 1989 when Pittsburgh upset Minnesota as an 8.5-point home underdog. Read more.

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 30, Steelers 14

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 27, Steelers 10

FPI prediction: TB, 82.9% (by an average of 11.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bucs' Bowles downplays attention on coaching matchup with Steelers' Tomlin ... Tomlin on Steelers' struggles: 'It starts with me' ... How do the 1-4 Steelers move on after Buffalo debacle?

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -2.5 (43.5)

What to watch for: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett faces off against the team that drafted him. Brissett, who started two games as a rookie for the Patriots in 2016 due to Tom Brady's Deflategate suspension and an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, has never started against Bill Belichick or the Patriots before. -- Jake Trotter

Bold prediction: The Browns, who lead the NFL in rushing yards per game behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and a solid offensive line, will be held below their average of 192.4 rushing yards. This is a tall task for a Patriots run defense that hit a rough patch from the second half of their Week 3 loss to the Ravens through their Week 4 loss to the Packers, but there were decisive signs of a bounce-back in a shutout win over the Lions in Week 5. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Browns have allowed the third-worst yards per rush (5.32). They will be facing Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who ranks eighth among qualified running backs in yards per rush (5.5).

Injuries: Patriots | Browns

What to know for fantasy: Four times in five weeks has a New England receiver scored over 18 fantasy points ... those four performances have come by three different players (Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker). See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Bill Belichick is 8-2 outright and 7-3 ATS against Cleveland. Read more.

Moody's pick: Patriots 20, Browns 16

Walder's pick: Browns 24, Patriots 16

FPI prediction: CLE, 73.7% (by an average of 7.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Zappe keeping Patriots afloat with Jones sidelined ... Browns running out of time to turm defense around ... Jones' foot-tap interception for Patriots denies Lions scoring chance ... Browns swap picks with Falcons for linebacker Jones ... Watson back at Browns facility, still out until December

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -2 (42)

What to watch for: The Colts have inexplicably gone 3-8 versus the Jaguars in road games since 2012. But the Colts have dominated the Jaguars at home, going 8-2 in the same span. The Jaguars' last road win in the series came in 2017, when the Colts finished 4-12 due in large part to quarterback Andrew Luck missing the season with a shoulder injury. -- Stephen Holder

Bold prediction: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk will have 10-plus catches. The Jaguars' offense has been at its best when he's involved, and he had just three combined catches the last two games after having 18 in the first three. Gus Bradley's defense keeps things in front of them, and there are times when a linebacker will be matched up with Kirk -- a matchup Kirk exploited in the earlier meeting. He'll do it again. -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: Trevor Lawrence has a 2-1 record with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his career vs. the Colts. He is 0-5 with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions vs. all other AFC South opponents.

Injuries: Jaguars | Colts

What to know for fantasy: Travis Etienne Jr. played nine more snaps than James Robinson last week and scored a season-high 14.4 fantasy points against the Texans. He has produce at least six PPR fantasy points as a pass catcher in three of his past four games. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Indianapolis has gone under the total in 10 straight games, one shy of the longest streak in the last 35 seasons. Read more.

Moody's pick: Colts 26, Jaguars 24

Walder's pick: Jaguars 30, Colts 7

FPI prediction: JAX, 59.7% (by an average of 2.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jaguars' Pederson, Lawrence: We have to get Kirk the ball ... While Ryan, Colts' offense struggle, defense finds ways to overcome ... Pederson says Jaguars confident in Lawrence despite recent struggles

4:05 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: ARI -2.5 (50.5)

What to watch for: The Seahawks are in the midst of their third straight miserable start on defense, struggling equally against the run and the pass. They'll get a break with Arizona's backfield being shorthanded, but then again, Seattle got run all over last week by Taysom Hill to the tune of 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns. -- Brady Henderson

Bold prediction: With the Cardinals down to just one of their top four running backs this season -- Eno Benjamin -- Arizona had to restock its running back room this week with guys off the street. Kyler Murray will make sure the running attack isn't lacking, rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle, including breaking a long one that'll silence the hyped-up crowd. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: The Cardinals have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this season, the only team without points in the first quarter this season. The Seahawks have scored the second-most first-quarter points this season (41).

Injuries: Cardinals | Seahawks

What to know for fantasy: For his career, Murray is averaging 36.8 rush yards and completing 69.3% of his passes against the Seahawks (more than 16 fantasy points in four of those five games). See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Arizona is 10-1 ATS on the road since the start of last season (2-1 ATS as road favorite). Read more.

Moody's pick: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Walder's pick: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 27

FPI prediction: ARI, 63.8% (by an average of 4.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Seahawks-Cardinals game time may change for Mariners ... Seahawks' defense continues to stifle the team's momentum ... What went wrong on Cardinals' chaotic final drive against Eagles? ... RB Penny sidelined for rest of season

4:05 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: LAR -10 (41)

What to watch for: The Panthers and Rams have the second- and third-worst offensive EPAs in the NFL this season, respectively, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Matthew Stafford's seven interceptions and 21 sacks are both tied for the most in the NFL this season, and Los Angeles has scored just one touchdown in its last nine quarters. The Panthers' defense ranks just 22nd in Football Outsiders' pass DVOA and has three interceptions this season. -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: The Panthers, with only eight sacks on the season, will sack Stafford six times to keep this one closer than most expect. Stafford has been sacked 12 times the past two games, the Rams are tied for last in the NFL in sacks allowed with 21 and interim Carolina coach Steve Wilks is known for his aggressive blitz packages as a defensive coordinator. -- David Newton

Stat to know: PJ Walker has a 15.1 career Total QBR, the worst of any QB with 100-plus attempts since 2020.

Injuries: Panthers | Rams

What to know for fantasy: Christian McCaffrey is again pacing the position in terms of percentage of team RB touches (89.9%). Saquon Barkley has been the star of 2022 (85.2%), and Jonathan Taylor (76.9% in games he has played) was the player we all debated with McCaffrey at the top overall spot. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS this season (0-3 ATS at home). Read more.

Moody's pick: Rams 24, Panthers 10

Walder's pick: Rams 26, Panthers 9

FPI prediction: LAR, 75.8% (by an average of 8.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Panthers fire coach Rhule after 1-4 record: What's next? ... McVay not closing the door on potential Beckham return ... Panthers seek to 'move on' after shock of Rhule firing ... LG Edwards on IR after entering concussion protocol ... Source: Mayfield tests OK but QB likely out 2-6 weeks

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -2.5 (54)

What to watch for: Don't be surprised if the game's winner is determined by which QB runs for more yardage. Patrick Mahomes has averaged 43 rushing yards in four career games against the Bills, more than any other opponent, while Josh Allen has run for 64 per game against the Chiefs. Both have also thrown it well in this rivalry, with Mahomes having a QBR of 86.1 against the Bills and Allen, 83.5 against the Chiefs. -- Adam Teicher

Bold prediction: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will have his first 100-yard game against the Chiefs as a Buffalo Bill. In four games against the Chiefs since 2020, Diggs has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game, but he's averaging 101.6 yards per contest this season. The Chiefs defense will also have to deal with a now-healthy Gabe Davis coming off three receptions for 171 yards against the Steelers. Along with slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox returning to the field, the success of other players will open up opportunities for Diggs against a defense that is 24th in the NFL in allowing 255.6 passing yards per game. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Stat to know: Travis Kelce's seven receiving touchdowns this season are tied for the second-most by a tight end in the team's first five games in NFL history.

Injuries: Bills | Chiefs

What to know for fantasy: Backwards trend for Diggs? Certainly has played out that way recently, as Diggs has failed to score 15 fantasy points in five of his past seven games with an over/under of 50-plus. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Allen is 20-10-2 ATS on the road. Read more.

Moody's pick: Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Walder's pick: Bills 34, Chiefs 31

FPI prediction: KC, 60.5% (by an average of 3.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: White takes another step toward return from torn ACL ... The famous fans you'll fnd at Arrowhead Stadium ... What makes Mahomes and Allen so hard to stop?

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Spread: PHI -6 (42)

What to watch for: Four of the Eagles starting offensive linemen are battling injuries, including left tackle Jordan Mailata, who plans to play but will be wearing a sleeve and a cuff around his right shoulder to limit arm mobility. The Cowboys' pass rush ranks first in pressures (85) and second in sacks (20). When healthy, the Eagles' O-line versus the Dallas defensive front is strength on strength. Keep an eye on how Philly holds up in the trenches. -- Tim McManus

Bold prediction: Micah Parsons will record the first interception of his career but not get a sack. It's about the only thing Parsons has not done in the first two seasons of his career. But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been intercepted four times in two starts against the Cowboys, the most against any opponent. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: The Cowboys currently lead the league in pass rush win rate this season, while the Eagles rank sixth in pass block win rate.

Injuries: Cowboys | Eagles

What to know for fantasy: Ezekiel Elliott averaged more than 100 total yards against the Eagles last season, including his best game of the season (26.6 FP in Week 3). See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Cooper Rush is the sixth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to begin his career 5-0 outright and ATS Read more.

Moody's pick: Eagles 24, Cowboys 17

Walder's pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 20

FPI prediction: PHI, 75.2% (by an average of 8.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: Cowboys OL Peters gives Eagles fans brutal compliment ... Cowboys-Eagles matchup promises NFC East fireworks ... For 4-1 Cowboys, now comes the fun part -- facing 5-0 Eagles on SNF ... How did Eagles improve so much in 2022?

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Spread: LAC -5 (45.5)

What to watch for: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, but Broncos coach Nathaniel Hacket said that no limitations will be placed on Wilson against the Chargers. He's a competitor, he's doing great. This extra little mini-bye that we've had has been fantastic for him and really our whole team," Hackett said of the 10-day span between their Week 5 Thursday night game and Monday night's Week 6 matchup. The Chargers are on a two-game win streak despite playing without top pass-catcher Keenan Allen, who has been sidelined four games because of a nagging hamstring injury. -- Lindsey Thiry

Bold prediction: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been one of the most difficult starters to sack in the season's first five weeks -- he's been sacked one or zero times in four of the Chargers' five games this season -- but the Broncos will get him three times. The Broncos defense, which has been one of the bright spots in the clunky 2-3 start, is tied for fourth in the league in sacks, and Herbert will put the ball in the air enough to give the Broncos a chance to test their rush. Herbert has only had nine games in his career when he's been sacked at least three times, and the Chargers are 3-6 in those games. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: Herbert has 972 career completions and could reach completion number 1,000 against the Broncos, his 38th career start. That would make him the fastest, by QB starts, to 1,000 completions since at least 1950. Matthew Stafford currently holds that distinction at 41 starts.

Injuries: Broncos | Chargers

What to know for fantasy: Remember all that complaining within the industry about Austin Ekeler's slow start? Well, through five games, he is just 5.6 points behind of where he was at during his 2021 breakout. In fact, he actually has two more touches through five games this year than last. See Week 6 rankings.

Betting nugget: Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS this season, while Denver is 1-4 ATS Read more.

Moody's pick: Broncos 23, Chargers 16

Walder's pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 12

FPI prediction: LAC, 74.1% (by an average of 7.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Five key problems facing Hackett ... Staley says Allen's critical tweet made them 'closer'