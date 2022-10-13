ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has taken plenty of the heat for the team's 2-3 start and is dealing with pain near his right (throwing) shoulder, said Thursday that he's physically ready for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Wilson was officially listed as limited on the team's injury report for Thursday's practice but was in his customary spot with the starters during the open viewing periods. Wilson suffered a muscle injury -- to his latissimus dorsi -- in his back near his right shoulder in the second quarter of the Broncos' Oct. 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson then played every offensive snap in last Thursday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts as he looked out of sorts for much of the evening. He finished with 21-of-39 passing and two game-crushing interceptions in Colts territory in the second half of a game the Broncos finished without a touchdown.

"Shoulder's feeling better, getting better every day," Wilson said before practice. " ... I haven't had this particular thing before, but I'll be OK. I'll be ready."

"He definitely looks good," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Russ has played in the league for a long time, and all players have different things they have to deal with. ... I think you're always dealing with that stuff across the board. I think he's doing an amazing job getting himself to 100%."

The injury has been the latest talking point around the Broncos' offensive struggles this season. They are tied for 30th in the league in scoring (15.0 points per game with 16 or fewer points in four of their games), last in the league in red zone scoring and last in the league in goal-to-go situations.

The Broncos also have the odd profile of being tied for the league lead in pass completions of 25 or more yards this season (14) but having scored just six touchdowns overall and having scored all of five points in the third quarter of their five games combined, with two of those points coming on a safety by the defense.

For his part, Wilson isn't ranked above 14th among the league's starters in any of the major passing categories, including 28th in completion percentage (59.4) and tied for 23rd in touchdown passes (four).

With the tidal wave of playoff expectations that arrived with him in the trade in March -- the Broncos sent five draft picks and three players to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Wilson -- along with the $243 million contract he signed in September, Wilson has been the target of all forms of analysis and criticism in recent weeks.

"Lot of season left," Wilson said. " ... I've done it before and I'll do it again. ... I don't think you get motivated by [criticism]. ... I can handle it, I'm built for it. I'm built for the good times and the tough times. ... It's never supposed to be easy."