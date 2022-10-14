Grady Jarrett is penalized for a questionable roughing the passer call on Tom Brady with three minutes to play. (0:46)

Falcons coach in disbelief after Jarrett flagged for roughing the passer against Brady (0:46)

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, according to a report from The Associated Press on Thursday.

Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

When asked if he was aware Brady may have tried to kick Jarrett, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told ESPN that he "didn't see any of it so I couldn't answer that question."

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties in Week 5 that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn't seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for a first offense and $20,000 for a second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.