CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield was out of his walking boot Friday and "definitely could be the backup" to PJ Walker on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers play the Los Angeles Rams, interim coach Steve Wilks said.

"Baker had a great workout this morning," Wilks said. "He looked good. ... The strength staff took him through a very intense workout -- good movement, change of direction and really trying to put some pressure on his ankle.

"He threw the ball well."