Falcons coach in disbelief after Jarrett flagged for roughing the passer against Brady (0:46)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett on a sack in the Bucs' 21-15 victory over the Falcons last week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL notified Brady of the fine Friday after reviewing the play where Jarrett was flagged for unnecessary roughness for slinging Brady to the ground. In retaliation, Brady kicked his foot up while on the ground but did not appear to make contact with Jarrett.

Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on a controversial call on third-and-5 with 3:03 left, giving the Bucs new life at the Atlanta 32, which allowed the Bucs to close out the game.

The NFL fine for striking/kicking/kneeing is $11,139 for a first offense and $16,444 for a second offense.

It's not the first time Brady has been fined for attempting to kick another player. In 2013, Brady was fined $10,000 for attempting to kick former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he was unaware of the kick. On Friday, he ruled out cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Logan Ryan from Sunday's Week 6 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith had no comment when asked about Brady's fine Friday.