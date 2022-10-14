KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs, who missed two field goals and two PATs in the absence of Harrison Butker, will welcome the return of their longtime kicker for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Butker sprained his left, or plant, ankle in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and has not kicked since.

The Chiefs used Matt Ammendola for two games and Matthew Wright for two since losing Butker. Ammendola missed a field goal and a PAT in the Chiefs' only loss this season, by three points to the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs in the fourth quarter tried and were unsuccessful on a fake field goal on fourth-and-11 rather than have Ammendola try a 42-yard kick.

Wright missed two field goals in last week's win over the Raiders, though one was nullified by a Las Vegas penalty. But he made a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half, setting a Chiefs and Arrowhead record.

Butker has made 90% of his field goal attempts since joining the Chiefs in 2017. He made his only attempt this season, from 54 yards, against the Cardinals.