GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers may have to tape his right thumb for the Sunday game against the New York Jets. But even if he does, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't think it will prevent his quarterback from making any throws.

Rodgers, who injured the thumb on his throwing hand on the final play of the loss this past Sunday to the New York Giants, practiced with it wrapped in tape Thursday and Friday. He was listed as a full participant in both sessions and was removed from the injury report Friday. He did not practice at all Wednesday, when he said he received treatment from the medical staff.

"He threw the ball really well yesterday," LaFleur said Friday, "so he's confident."

When asked if Rodgers will have play with his thumb taped, LaFleur said, "No idea."

Rodgers won't have rookie receiver Christian Watson. He was ruled out after aggravating a hamstring injury against the Giants. LaFleur said the Packers are considering shutting him down for a while because of the recurring nature of the injury. That could mean a stint on injured reserve.

The Packers' best pass-rusher, Rashan Gary, was listed as questionable after he sustained a toe injury in practice this week. Gary practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

"Definitely a little concerned about that," LaFleur said of Gary.