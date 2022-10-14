New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to coach Dennis Allen.

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice on Wednesday after missing two weeks with a back injury but was not ready to play. Winston suffered the injury in the season opener.

The Saints will also be without wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been ruled out as well. Wide receiver Chris Olave, who is in the concussion protocol, is questionable.

Allen said Thomas, who has a toe injury, is "getting better, but he's not there yet."

Dalton, who was drafted by the Bengals and played in Cincinnati from 2011 to 2019, is 2-0 against his former team as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

"Three years in a row," Dalton said with a smile on Friday after practice. "It was one of the things when I signed here, I saw that we would be playing Cincinnati again. Just the way it's worked out."