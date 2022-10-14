FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are keeping the door open for Dak Prescott to potentially dress Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles by listing him as questionable.

Prescott has missed the past four games recovering from surgery to fix a fractured right thumb. He threw on the side on Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice but did not take any team snaps.

Coach Mike McCarthy has said he wants Prescott to go through a full week of practice before returning. On Wednesday, McCarthy said the Cowboys are preparing as if Cooper Rush will make his fifth straight start.

The Cowboys had a walk-through Friday and Prescott did not throw. Earlier Friday, McCarthy wasn't ready to say whether Prescott could serve as the backup Sunday.

"Not yet because he's thrown individual routes. We've thrown on air," McCarthy said. "We haven't thrown in a competitive drill, so that's one of the next hurdles. Hopefully, we will potentially get over that at tomorrow's practice."

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was added to the injury report with a hip issue and is also listed as questionable, but the feeling is he will be available against the Eagles. Offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest) is also questionable but he expects to play against his former team. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) does not have an injury designation and will play.

McCarthy said Prescott did more than what was scheduled on Thursday, which "was a good sign," but added the QB was sore.

"That's the most he's thrown to this point," McCarthy said. "So we've got a plan for him tomorrow, a plan for Sunday, and we'll just stay the course."

Prescott went through the team's regeneration program Friday and will throw Saturday. McCarthy said Prescott will throw in early pregame warm-ups Sunday.

"We're on schedule, just keep progressing him. I look for him to have a really good workout tomorrow and keep hitting the targets," McCarthy said.