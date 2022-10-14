A man injured in an alleged felony battery by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men, including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christopher Lammons, filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana against Kamara on Friday.

The lawsuit filed in Orleans Parish by Darnell Greene Jr. alleges that Kamara and other men involved beat Greene and stomped on him when he was on the floor unconscious outside of a Las Vegas nightclub on the morning of Feb. 5, prior to the Pro Bowl earlier this year. It alleges that Kamara shoved Greene into a wall, repeatedly punched him in the face, including after he had fallen to the ground, and bragged about the assault to a friend as they were leaving the club.

Greene's lawsuit asks for a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million. It seeks $5 million in actual damages for "pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses" and $5 million in exemplary damages.

The lawsuit states that Greene sustained severe injuries to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees and face. It says medical testing "confirmed a disfiguring facial fracture to Greene's right orbital bone, blunt force trauma to his head, multiple disc protrusions, and structural tears in his shoulder."

The lawsuit, which includes alleged photos from the nightclub's security cameras, says Greene had to go to the hospital because of his injuries and will need multiple surgeries as a result.

Kamara is facing a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. His court case has already been pushed back several times, with the next hearing scheduled for Nov. 9.

Greene also accuses the NFL of not doing enough to punish Kamara, saying in the lawsuit: "Kamara currently faces criminal charges for the occurrence described herein. However, these proceedings have seemingly been put on pause to allow Kamara to play an entire season for the Saints without being suspended...

"Further, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has failed to fully investigate the incident at hand, and is ostensibly waiting for the criminal proceedings to play out before issuing a suspension. It is highly suspected that Goodell has seen the violent security footage of the assault -- just as Plaintiff has -- but is choosing not to take corrective action. Darnell Greene refuses to allow the Commissioner, the authorities, or Kamara himself to sweep this matter under the rug."

Greene is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, whose firm also represented multiple women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages. Louisiana attorney John Munoz is also representing Greene.