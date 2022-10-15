TAMPA, Fla. -- Police have made an arrest in connection to a burglary at the Atlanta home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones.

On Tuesday, Atlanta police responded to a burglary at a residence in the city's Buckhead neighborhood. There, officers were told that various pieces of clothing, jewelry and shoes belonging to Jones were missing, prompting police to round up a physical description of a suspect and broadcast it over the radio.

Martin Williams, 31, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was spotted by an off-duty police officer matching the description and wearing one of Jones' sweatshirts. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and is in Fulton County jail.

Police say Jones can retrieve his items when he returns to Atlanta.

Jones, 33, spent 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, becoming the franchise's all-time career receiving yards leader with 12,896 yards in 2019 and earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and released one year later, signing with the Bucs as a free agent in 2022.