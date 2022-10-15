Eric Moody gives his thoughts on how fantasy managers should approach the Dolphins' skill positions with Skylar Thompson at QB. (1:51)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol Saturday, a source said, but he will not play this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tagovailoa is expected to return for the Dolphins' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source said.

Tagovailoa has not played since leaving the field on a stretcher after suffering a concussion in Week 4 when he was spun to the ground and hit his head on the turf. That tackle was similar to one from a week before, after which Tagovailoa appeared unsteady on his feet, but was allowed to return to the game after clearing concussion testing.

Since suffering the Week 4 concussion, Tagovailoa, the Dolphins and his team of independent doctors followed a thorough process that far exceeded the NFL's concussion protocol, sources said. He received four outside opinions, in addition to the opinions of team doctors, who unanimously cleared him from the protocol and all agreed that his scans showed no signs of long-term impact to the brain. This is a best-case scenario for the quarterback who was off to a impressive start to the 2022 season.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was also cleared from concussion protocol on Saturday, sources said. He will be active Sunday, but will back up rookie Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick who will be making his first career start.