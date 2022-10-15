New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg on Friday night at Hall des Lumières in Manhattan, with reportedly 250 guests in attendance that included Patriots royalty and star-studded performers.

Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill performed at the wedding, while longtime friends Jon Bon Jovi and Kenny Chesney were also on hand.

Quarterback Tom Brady was among the former Patriots players in attendance. He was joined by Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Andre Tippett, Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour, Ty Law, Jerod Mayo and Troy Brown. Current Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and David Andrews were also in attendance.

Bledsoe shared a picture on Instagram, saying: "Great night celebrating RKK & Dana with some old friends."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver attended the wedding.

According to Page Six, Kraft and Blumberg invited guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, telling them to dress casually, but not specifying the reason for the party. A 10-minute video was reportedly shown to the crowd, before Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, were introduced as husband and wife by the voice of longtime television broadcaster Al Michaels.