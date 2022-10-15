FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Former Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry, who missed the 2021 season due to complications in the aftermath of a splenectomy, was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will make his New York Jets debut against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, a source told ESPN.

Curry, 34, who last played in 2020 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, battled back from a potentially life-threatening health situation. The defensive end has a rare blood disorder that resulted in an enlarged spleen, which was discovered by Jets doctors in June 2021 -- three months after signing a one-year contract with the team.

Even after his spleen was removed, Curry intended to play last season, but he developed a blood clot during training, forcing him to season-ending injured reserve. He vowed to return, saying his goal was to be back in 2022.

He re-signed with the Jets but suffered a hamstring injury this summer and again landed on IR. He was cleared for practice last week and is ready to contribute on their deep defensive line, which usually has a nine-man rotation.

Curry has played most of his career with the Eagles and was a starter on their 2017 Super Bowl-winning team. In nine seasons -- eight with the Eagles, one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- he has appeared in 123 games and has 32.5 sacks.