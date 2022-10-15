INDIANAPOLIS -- The Jaguars will be down two starters for Sunday's game at the Colts, as wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring) and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) were downgraded to out Saturday.

Neither player made the trip to Indianapolis.

Fatukasi is a key part of the Jaguars' run defense, but his loss may not have as much of an impact with the Colts ruling running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) out on Saturday.

Jones is second on the team with 208 receiving yards and fourth in catches (18).