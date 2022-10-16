Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he believes the Bills are the better team and will prevail over the Chiefs. (1:18)

Bills or Chiefs? Who Stephen A. views as the better team (1:18)

Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us. The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears got things started with a mundane, er -- low-scoring affair on Thursday. Sunday promises to spice things up.

The 4-1 Buffalo Bills take on the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of January's divisional round showdown featuring young superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday evening, the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, takes on its NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Lastly, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers will close out this week's action on Monday Night Football.

Before Sunday's competitors take their talents to the gridiron, they're showing out with their pregame fits.

From Joe Burrow's nod to his favorite target, Ja'Marr Chase, and their LSU college glory -- as they return to the Superdome for the first time since their national championship triumph -- to Aaron Rodgers' neutral chic ensemble, here's a look at some of the most fashionable Week 6 arrival choices:

Early slate looks