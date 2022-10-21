Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed takes first career catch 53 yards for a TD

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton didn't have wide receivers Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry, so he went to the new guy instead, throwing it deep to undrafted rookie WR Rashid Shaheed.

Shaheed beat his man and ducked between two Cardinals defenders, one of whom grabbed his jersey in desperation, to easily walk into the end zone for a 53-yard score to put the Saints up over the Cardinals 7-0 with 12:53 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown is only the second career touch for the Shaheed, who made his NFL debut last week and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown.