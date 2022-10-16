Jets' Will Parks turns blocked Packers punt into a touchdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The New York Jets jumped to a 17-3 lead over the Packers with a stunning play on special teams -- a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by Will Parks. The crowd at Lambeau Field was stunned and responded with a rousing chorus of boos.

With the Packers punting from their 39-yard line, rookie Micheal Clemons busted through the interior of the Packers' line on an eight-man rush and got his hand on Pat O'Donnell's punt just as it came off his foot. Parks picked up the ball at the 20 and, without breaking stride, took it to the end zone.

It was the Jets' first blocked punt for a touchdown since Week 15 of 2019 against the Ravens. It was the Jets' second blocked kick of the day. Earlier, Quinnen Williams blocked a field goal attempt.

The Jets are the first team since the Broncos in 2018 to have a blocked field goal and a blocked punt in the same game.